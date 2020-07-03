AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMADY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.
AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.
