Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at $3.49. Amazon.com posted earnings of $5.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $19.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.71 to $27.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $38.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.70 to $60.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,681.96.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 43.2% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.3% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 193.4% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $11.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,890.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,585,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,421. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,955.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,441.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,545.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,139.60.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

