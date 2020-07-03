Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a coverage optimism score of 0.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $11.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,890.30. 6,501,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,724. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,955.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,441.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,545.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,139.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,681.96.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

