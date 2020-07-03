American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Software Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets and supports a portfolio of application software solutions that enable businesses to respond to today’s dynamic global marketplace. The company’s software and services solutions are designed to automate many planning and operational functions principally in the areas of: (i) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), (ii) Flow Manufacturing, (iii) E-Commerce Solutions and (iv) Logility Value Chain Solutions(TM). The company’s products are designed to provide rapid return on investment. “

AMSWA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.78. 304,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,654. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. American Software has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 0.56.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). American Software had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.41 million. Analysts predict that American Software will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $465,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,823 shares of company stock worth $987,619. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 29,174 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Software by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in American Software during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Software during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in American Software by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 297,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

