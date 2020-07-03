Ampleforth Price Up 92.2% Over Last Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00024391 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 92.2% against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $21.37 million and $3.88 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00044948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.67 or 0.04814779 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002670 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054426 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 27,056,776 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,595,080 tokens. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

