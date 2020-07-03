Analysts Anticipate Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.85 Million

Analysts expect Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to post $172.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.70 million to $181.70 million. Addus Homecare reported sales of $149.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full year sales of $745.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $734.60 million to $750.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $802.09 million, with estimates ranging from $798.02 million to $805.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Addus Homecare.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.08 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Addus Homecare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.63.

Addus Homecare stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.14. 97,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,092. Addus Homecare has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $104.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $27,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,594.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 485.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 203,218 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 382,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 181,100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the fourth quarter worth $12,388,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 158,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 113,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverdale Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 30.1% during the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 359,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,284,000 after purchasing an additional 83,219 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus Homecare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.