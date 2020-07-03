Analysts Anticipate Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share.

ALXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $112.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,033. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.04. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,768,000 after purchasing an additional 960,412 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 238,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after acquiring an additional 133,475 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

