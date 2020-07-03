Analysts Anticipate Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Announce $8.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to announce earnings per share of $8.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.77. Alphabet reported earnings per share of $14.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $41.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.29 to $44.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $54.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.70 to $69.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,536.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $27.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,469.93. 2,823,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,003.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,416.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,353.87. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.