Analysts Anticipate American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. American Assets Trust posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.40). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $96.74 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after buying an additional 726,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,277,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 825,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after buying an additional 565,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,487,000 after buying an additional 338,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 515.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 328,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAT traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 190,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,007. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

