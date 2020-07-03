Analysts Anticipate Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Comtech Telecomm. posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 144%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $135.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Comtech Telecomm.’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CMTL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the first quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 39,860.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $16.04. 224,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. Comtech Telecomm. has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $398.72 million, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

