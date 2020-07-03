Analysts Anticipate Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $372.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) to report sales of $372.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $376.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $368.70 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $370.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($8.43). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.40.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.97, for a total transaction of $1,916,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.07, for a total value of $715,605.00. Insiders have sold a total of 88,934 shares of company stock worth $29,476,526 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 61.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $420.40. The stock had a trading volume of 142,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,813. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.00 and a 200 day moving average of $383.52. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $499.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 28.62 and a current ratio of 28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.29.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.