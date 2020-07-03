Analysts Anticipate Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will report $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Diamond S Shipping posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 776.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $4.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.53 million. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamond S Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

NYSE:DSSI traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 439,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,367. The company has a market cap of $319.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. Diamond S Shipping has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Diamond S Shipping by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,261,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 911,903 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Diamond S Shipping by 2,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 423,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 407,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diamond S Shipping by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 373,693 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,259,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,466,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

