Analysts Anticipate Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.24. Hanmi Financial posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAFC. BidaskClub downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, Director John J. Ahn bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares in the company, valued at $208,986.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonita Lee bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,710. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 80.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAFC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 272,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

