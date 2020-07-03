Analysts Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) will post ($0.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Jounce Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.21).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNCE shares. Raymond James upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 186,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,552. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.66. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

