Analysts Anticipate Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Announce Earnings of -$5.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($5.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($6.16) and the highest is ($4.37). Lear reported earnings of $3.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 236.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $12.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.47.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.88. The stock had a trading volume of 385,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lear by 67.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

