Analysts Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.80 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $8.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MHK. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.22.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

MHK traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.21. The company had a trading volume of 540,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.60.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.