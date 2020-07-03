Analysts Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Announce Earnings of $5.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.63. Northrop Grumman reported earnings of $5.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $22.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.90 to $22.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $25.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.90 to $26.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,408,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,964,548,000 after purchasing an additional 205,399 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,971,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,109,196,000 after buying an additional 97,597 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,760,434,000 after buying an additional 629,137 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,727,450,000 after buying an additional 2,666,917 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,721,000 after buying an additional 248,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.97. The company had a trading volume of 629,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,894. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.24. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

