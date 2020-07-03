Analysts Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) to post sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.97 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $10.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $11.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.47.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,055,986. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $426.08. The stock had a trading volume of 532,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,150. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

