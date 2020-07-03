Analysts Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.67. SEI Investments reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

SEIC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.24. 381,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,865. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth $1,155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

