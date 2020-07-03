Analysts Anticipate Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.00 Million

Brokerages expect Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) to report sales of $12.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications posted sales of $8.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $51.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $54.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $79.24 million, with estimates ranging from $66.82 million to $90.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQNS. ValuEngine cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sequans Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequans Communications stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,396. The stock has a market cap of $162.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $7.59.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Featured Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.