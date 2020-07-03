Analysts Anticipate Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smart Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.68. Smart Global reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smart Global.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Smart Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Smart Global in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Smart Global in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Smart Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Smart Global stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.03. 140,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,976. Smart Global has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Smart Global by 5,560.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Smart Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smart Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.