Analysts Anticipate Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report sales of $4.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.04 billion. Tesla reported sales of $6.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $26.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.24 billion to $30.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $38.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.84 billion to $57.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla to a “hold” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $630.19.

TSLA traded up $89.03 on Friday, hitting $1,208.66. 17,191,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,665,984. Tesla has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $1,228.00. The company has a market cap of $224.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,358.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $907.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $683.89.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total value of $6,511,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,620,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,572. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 84 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

