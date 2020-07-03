Analysts Anticipate Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.02 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) will report $50.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.80 million and the highest is $53.27 million. Tristate Capital posted sales of $43.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full year sales of $203.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.90 million to $215.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $227.10 million, with estimates ranging from $208.80 million to $247.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James raised Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of Tristate Capital stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,443. The stock has a market cap of $468.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Tristate Capital has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85.

In other Tristate Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $110,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,010.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Dolan purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,673 shares of company stock valued at $406,573 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Tristate Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 56.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tristate Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

