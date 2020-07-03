Analysts Expect Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) will announce $418.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $464.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $372.90 million. Boston Beer posted sales of $318.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $409.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $549.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $427.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.15.

SAM stock traded up $19.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $555.67. 116,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,219. Boston Beer has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $587.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $42,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 11,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.55, for a total transaction of $5,152,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,849 shares of company stock worth $52,132,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Boston Beer by 14.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Boston Beer by 681.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

