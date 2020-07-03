Analysts Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $898.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to announce $898.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $872.20 million to $946.50 million. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $811.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.33.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.09. 396,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,047. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $394.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock worth $3,680,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $11,164,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $2,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.