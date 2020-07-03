Analysts Expect Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Equity BancShares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Equity BancShares reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity BancShares will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity BancShares.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.38). Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 35.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 163.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 93.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQBK traded down $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,652. Equity BancShares has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

