Analysts Expect Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $552.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) will report $552.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $759.00 million. Expedia Group reported sales of $3.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $6.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $9.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Argus lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

EXPE stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.42.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3,447.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 674 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 20,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

