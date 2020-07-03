Analysts Expect First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.62. First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Bancshares.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.39 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 24.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBMS shares. TheStreet downgraded First Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stephens raised First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Bancshares by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in First Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in First Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FBMS traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.54. 54,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,294. The stock has a market cap of $481.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $35.88.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

