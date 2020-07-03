Analysts Expect Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.32. Golub Capital BDC reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $75.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 96.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

GBDC traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 745,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,484. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 584,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 55,577 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2,098.9% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

