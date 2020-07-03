Analysts Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 120.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.28). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 91.23%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.39. 46,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.4% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 201,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 36,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 107.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 69,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $4,010,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.