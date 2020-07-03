Analysts Expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to report $110.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Neogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.80 million and the highest is $111.10 million. Neogen reported sales of $109.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full-year sales of $420.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $419.90 million to $420.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $444.50 million, with estimates ranging from $440.30 million to $448.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neogen.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 19,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,280,805.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,395.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,646. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,648,000 after buying an additional 100,233 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 6.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 525,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,228,000 after buying an additional 31,117 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Neogen stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.55. 232,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,184. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.75. Neogen has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $79.83.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

