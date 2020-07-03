Analysts Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.30). Santander Consumer USA posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 118.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of SC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 776,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,771. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 63.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

In other news, CEO Mahesh Aditya acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 46,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,128,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.