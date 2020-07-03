Analysts Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Post Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report $2.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Signature Bank posted earnings of $2.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $9.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $11.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $13.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.51. 209,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,586. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.73. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

