Analysts Expect SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Brokerages expect SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. SP Plus reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 117.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SP shares. Barrington Research started coverage on SP Plus in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SP Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. 140,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $455.80 million, a PE ratio of -43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SP Plus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SP Plus by 11.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SP Plus by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

