Analysts Expect Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Telephone & Data Systems posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,108,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,174,000 after buying an additional 151,162 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 43.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 108,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.01. 548,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,951. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.11. Telephone & Data Systems has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $33.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

