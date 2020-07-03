Analysts Expect Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) to post $17.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. Zynex reported sales of $10.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $79.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.73 million to $81.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $126.65 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $138.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

ZYXI stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 630,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,815. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. Zynex has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $27.00.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

