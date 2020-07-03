Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TFI International (TFII)

TFI International (TSE: TFII) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/30/2020 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$54.00.

6/19/2020 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$38.00.

6/9/2020 – TFI International was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$43.00.

TSE TFII traded up C$1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 406,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,841. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$42.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. TFI International Inc has a twelve month low of C$23.21 and a twelve month high of C$49.51.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.33, for a total value of C$1,133,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,149,818 shares in the company, valued at C$188,111,249.94. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,176 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,174.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

