Analysts Set Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target at $60.88

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.03. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

