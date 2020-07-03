Analysts Set National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Price Target at $46.57

Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 266.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.93. 763,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,254. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 0.63. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.