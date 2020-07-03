Analysts Set Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) Target Price at $7.67

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORGO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. 91,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $394.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 124.66% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.