Analysts Set Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT at $12.17

Shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on OVV. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. AXA acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 55.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 5,813,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,028,811. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

