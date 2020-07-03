Analysts Set Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target at $29.75

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCII shares. Stephens upgraded Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.
In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 8,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $207,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $460,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 428,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,737. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.55.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 51.79%.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.
