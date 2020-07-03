Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Receives $52.84 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.95.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

In other Anaplan news, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $86,080.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,489,305.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,047.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,034 shares of company stock worth $9,891,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 14.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,029,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 29.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Anaplan by 238.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,894,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAN traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

