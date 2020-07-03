AnarchistsPrime Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the dollar. AnarchistsPrime has a market capitalization of $365.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AnarchistsPrime alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Coin Profile

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime . The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info

AnarchistsPrime Coin Trading

AnarchistsPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AnarchistsPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnarchistsPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.