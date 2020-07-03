ANON Price Reaches $0.0085 on Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, ANON has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $64,621.22 and $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.01708437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00168844 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00108118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

