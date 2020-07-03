Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Shares Gap Up to $5.19

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.19. Antero Midstream shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 4,008,600 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.49 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 77.14%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 350.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $73,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,926,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 760,913 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 60.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 193.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 473,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 312,228 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 317.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 745,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 567,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $9,371,000. 59.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.