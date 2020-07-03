AppCoins Price Hits $0.0402 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. AppCoins has a market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $61,679.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, HitBTC, Binance and IDEX. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.01701110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00169761 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00053123 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00109887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,583,261 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, HitBTC, IDEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.