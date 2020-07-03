Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns News Impact Score of -1.43

Headlines about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a news sentiment score of -1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Apple’s score:

Shares of Apple stock remained flat at $$364.11 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,764,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,500,828. Apple has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.67. The company has a market cap of $1,578.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,690 shares of company stock worth $14,836,116. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

