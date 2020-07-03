Aragon Price Reaches $1.38 on Major Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $44.29 million and $227,829.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00015146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aragon

Aragon (ANT) is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,980,881 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aragon

