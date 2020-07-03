Aragon Price Tops $1.35 (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00014815 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $43.05 million and $395,189.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $445.78 or 0.04906332 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00021284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00054418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,980,881 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

